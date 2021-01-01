new Delhi: Four more people have been infected with Corona’s new strain, which has brought the total number of such cases in the country to 29 so far. Explain that the Center had asked to find out about 33,000 passengers who had reached India from the middle of November 25 to December 23 and the people in contact with them.

Also, his RT-PCR was ordered to be tested and sent to the infected samples for ‘genome sequencing’ last week. The investigation of ‘genome sequencing’ confirms the new strain.

4 more persons have tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus taking the total number of new # COVID19 strain cases to 29: Health Ministry – ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2021

Experts say that so far it has not been found that the new strain increases the severity of the disease, but it is much more contagious.

Today 20,035 new cases

Let us tell you that on the 19th day in India, less than 30 thousand new cases of Kovid-19 came out and with this the cases of infection in the country increased to 1,02,86,709.

According to the data released by the Union Health Ministry at 8 am, 20,035 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in the country. At the same time, the death toll increased to 1,48,994 after the death of 256 more people.

According to the data, with a total of 98,83,461 people becoming infection free, the recovery rate of patients increased to 96.08 percent. The death rate from Kovid-19 is 1.45 percent.

A total of 2,54,254 people are currently being treated for Corona virus infection in the country, which is 2.47 percent of the total cases. In India, the number of infected had crossed 20 lakh on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August and 40 lakh on 5 September.

Before the dry run of the Corona vaccine across the country, the Health Minister held a meeting with the officials, preparedness was reviewed