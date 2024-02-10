Brazilian embassy in Palestine says that mother, baby and two children did not return earlier because of the woman's pregnancy

The 4 Palestinian-Brazilians who obtained authorization to leave the Gaza Strip last Wednesday (Feb 7, 2024) are staying in Cairo, the capital of Egypt. A woman and her 3 children are expected to arrive in Brazil on Saturday night (Feb 10), landing at Guarulhos International Airport.

According to information from the Brazilian Representative Office in Ramallah, Palestine, the woman, whose identity was not disclosed, and her children aged 4 and 2 were unable to leave because she was pregnant.

After the child was born, on December 24, authorization to leave the region that is in conflict with Israel could be issued.

The family was received by the Brazilian embassy team in the Egyptian capital, shortly after crossing the Rafah border, in the south of Gaza, with the African country. Rafah is the highest security point in Gaza.

Operation

The family traveled for around 6 hours after leaving the Gaza Strip and stayed in a hotel funded by Brazilian government resources.

The release of funds and the provision of aid were made possible thanks to a new stage of Operation Returning in Peace, which rescued and helped 1,560 people, since October 2023, including Brazilians and relatives who were in Israel, Gaza and the West Bank region.

The operation is aimed at Brazilians without tickets, non-residents, pregnant women, the elderly, women and children. 53 domestic animals were also transported.

Before crossing the border, the 4 were staying in Rafah in a house rented by the Brazilian representation in Ramallah, Palestine, with guaranteed resources for food, water and medicine, receiving assistance until they crossed the border.

This is the 4th specific repatriation operation with Brazilians who were on the Palestinian side of the conflict, a process that requires more complex coordination. This is because the only border for civilians to leave the war zone in Gaza is in the south of the enclave, in Rafah, on the border with Egypt.

To leave Palestinian territory, you must have your name on a list approved by authorities in Israel, Egypt and Palestine. In total, 149 Brazilians and close relatives were rescued, 117 from Gaza, including the current family, and 32 from the West Bank.

