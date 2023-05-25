Since human beings became interested in studying the universe, they have questioned the existence of extraterrestrial lifeand, to date, some celestial bodies have been found where there is a high probability of life.

For years, one of humanity’s greatest obsessions has been life off the planet. Landto the point of making numerous representations of what is considered as alien life and play with the times and scenarios in which a contact of this nature would occur.

But beyond the representations, theories and myths that exist around life outside our planetthe space agencies of powerful countries, such as United States and Chinahave undertaken projects whose objective is to identify extraterrestrial life on other worlds.

It is in this way that, derived from different investigations, it has been possible to find some candidates for the existence of extraterrestrial lifeand then we will tell you 5 of them, 4 of them being moons and one more a planet that belongs to our solar system.

Extraterrestrial life? Astronomical studies reveal that it may be possible

According to different investigations that have been carried out over the years outside Earth, Currently there are 4 moons and a planet with a high probability of harboring life..

*First of all, it will be necessary to highlight Mars, which has been studied a lot in recent years, because although it is a cold and dry planet at present, agencies such as NASA have found evidence that in the past it could have had liquid water on its surface, for ancient pathways of rivers, lakes, and glaciers have been identifiedwhich has suggested, according to experts, that at some point, thousands of years ago, the necessary conditions for life existed.

*For its part, another of the strong candidates for the existence of life on its surface at some time is Europa, a moon of the planet Jupitersince it is thought that under its surface it keeps a large ocean of liquid water, which could house microscopic life forms.

*On the other hand, the satellite Triton of the planet Neptune It has also been considered by scientists as one of the best prospects for having harbored life, since it has an icy surface with geological activity. Given this, it has been speculated that it may harbor a subsurface ocean of liquid water, providing a potential environment for life.

*Finally, Titan, the largest natural satellite of Saturnhas also been considered one of the planets with the greatest potential to have hosted life, since they have been identified in this lakes and seas of liquid methane on the surfacebelieved to have complex chemistry in its environment.

However, although it is believed that these bodies present favorable conditions for life, it should be taken into account that, up to now, in none of these has it been confirmed that it actually existed.