Former US President Donald Trump is still sticking to allegations of fraud in the presidential election, which Democratic candidate Joe Biden won four months ago.

“It is regrettable that the election was rigged,” Trump said on Saturday.

Trump added that history will record the “cowardice” of the Supreme Court and other US courts after they rejected dozens of lawsuits filed by his legal team against the election results.

Trump’s comments came in response to an article in the New York Times that said conservative activists have made Trump’s allegations of election fraud a top priority as a way to collect donations and maintain support from supporters of the Republican Party.

Since the November 3 election, Trump has continued to chant allegations of fraud that have denied him victory.