A 4-month-old baby girl was found with serious injuries to her face and body in Alessandria, in a house in the center.

The young pair of parents, Italian and without a criminal record, found themselves faced with the police, with police cars and a mobile squad, looking at the little girl in the crib, with obvious signs on her face and body. It was October 23rd and the officers immediately called a medical ambulance, with which the little girl was taken to the Cesare Arrigo children’s hospital in the city itself. Brief investigations and the couple ended up in prison.

The further investigations carried out at the Children’s Hospital, also of a forensic nature, have in fact made it possible to ascertain a clinical picture compatible with previous beatings to the face and other parts of the body. The investigations of the flying squad, having consulted relatives and neighbours, as well as the analysis of the mobile phones of the two arrested people, then made it possible to collect evidence which led to both parents being arrested for the crime of family abuse and injuries aggravated personal charges. The prosecutor on duty, having questioned both parents, ordered that they be transferred to prison. During the validation hearing, as far as we learned, the mother did not answer the questions, while the father spoke of “two accidental falls”.

In any case, confidentiality is maximum, both on the part of investigators and magistrates, to protect the little girl. The little girl, whose life is not in danger, although apparently suffering from serious injuries, including previous ones, to her body and skull, remains hospitalized and investigations by the flying team are underway in relation to the possible responsibilities of other people.