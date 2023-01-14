Lieutenant Colonel Saif Abdullah Al Falasi, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at the General Command of Ajman Police, identified four mistakes that expose cyclists and electric scooters to accidents.

He told «Emirates Today» that the errors include failure of the bicycle user to adhere to traffic signs and places designated for driving, and failure to follow safety factors (wearing a helmet and a fluorescent vest), in addition to not using warning lights.

Al-Falasi added that a large number of bicycle and electric scooter users move in the streets and public roads in violation of the paths specified for them, which leads to severe accidents, which may result in deaths.

He continued, “We have observed severe accidents as a result of collisions between bicycles and cars, especially since some users are walking in the opposite direction of cars, and in those cases the cyclist is the one who caused the accident.”

He stated that a large number of bicycle or scooter users are not aware of the indicative signs, and do not have sufficient information about them, indicating that the Traffic and Patrols Department organizes continuous awareness campaigns to drive them according to the sound frameworks of following safety instructions and wearing protective and reflective clothing.

Al-Falasi directed bicycle and scooter users to walk outside the public road, stressing that adhering to the instructions avoids accidents.

He pointed out that the Emirate of Ajman began allocating paths for bicycles and electric scooters, which include guiding signs, and that work is currently underway to expand the network of roads designated for bicycles to provide the greatest possible level of safety for its users.