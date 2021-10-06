According to the Saudi Al-Ekhbariya channel, the navigation movement has temporarily stopped in Abha Airport Noting that the movement in the vicinity of the airport is normal.

The coalition had announced the interception of a Houthi booby-trapped march that tried to carry out an attack on Abha International Airport, adding that the fragments of the interception of the attack scattered and fell in the vicinity of Abha’s internal airport.

He pointed out that the Houthi attempt to target civilians at Abha Airport as a civilian airport constitutes a war crime, adding that the coalition forces are taking operational measures to neutralize the threat sources used in the attempt to attack Abha Airport.