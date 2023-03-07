He was sworn in before His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the new ministers in the UAE government.

Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Cabinet member and Minister of Culture and Youth Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Minister of State and Secretary General of the Council of Ministers Maryam bint Ahmed Al Hammadi, and Minister of State were sworn in during a ceremony held yesterday at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi. Jabr Muhammad Ghanem Al-Suwaidi.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan wished the ministers success in their national tasks in a way that serves the interest of the country and keeps pace with the aspirations of the citizen.

His Highness said that the development process that the country is proceeding to achieve needs everyone’s efforts to sustain it and consolidate its gains, stressing the importance of ensuring the consolidation of work in the spirit of one team, which is based on the integration of roles and tasks.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said, in a tweet on Twitter: “My brother, Mohammed bin Rashid, and I witnessed the swearing-in of a number of ministers. We wish them success in their duties. The national development process needs everyone’s efforts to consolidate a pioneering and advanced work system.” serve our future goals.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed the keenness of the UAE leadership on the continuous development of the government work system to meet the requirements of each stage with the changes it is witnessing that require flexibility in government performance to accommodate developments.

His Highness said, “The continuous development of the government work system is our path to excellence… stressing that we have a strong and flexible federal government that understands the requirements of each stage.”

His Highness said in a tweet on Twitter: “In the presence of my brother, the President of the State, may God protect him, we witnessed the swearing-in ceremony of the new ministers in the UAE government. All success to them in their duties. The process of government development and modernization will continue in our country.”

The swearing-in was attended by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister. The Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Court, and a number of sheikhs and ministers.

