Dubai (Al-Ittihad) The young artist Fouad Abdel Wahed is experiencing the success of the songs of his new album “Dream wa Alam”, who collaborated on his four songs included in the album with musician Dr. Talal in terms of melodies, achieving more than one million views for each song on YouTube, bringing the total views of the four songs to more than four million views.

The first song, “Dream and No Science”, which was shown in a video clip with director Yasser Al-Yasiri and from the words of the poet Khaled Al-Muraikhi, exceeded one million and one hundred views, while the other three songs, “Have mercy on our feelings”, the words of Tarish Cotton, achieved a million views, and the song “My Heart is With You”. Two million and two hundred views, while the last song “Gun”, the words of the poet Fahd Aafat, received a million views, which he presented with the participation of the Bahraini artist Layali.