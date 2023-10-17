4 million people in Lebanon need urgent humanitarian aid

Ahmed Murad (Beirut, Cairo)

As the repercussions of the presidential vacuum that Lebanon has been experiencing for nearly a year worsen, the severity of the humanitarian crises suffered by millions of Lebanese or displaced Syrians and Palestinians is increasing.

The United Nations said that Lebanon is facing one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, noting that about 4 million people are in urgent need of food and humanitarian aid.

The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Beirut, Imran Reda, stated that Lebanon has been experiencing a presidential vacuum for a year, and many of its institutions are not working, adding that during the past four years, Lebanon has faced a complex set of crises, which the World Bank describes as one of the ten worst financial and economic crises. The world has witnessed since the middle of the 19th century, which has led to a significant increase in the humanitarian needs of all sectors of the population.

Lebanese political analyst, Youssef Diab, explained that Lebanon is going through one of the most serious humanitarian, economic, political and social crises in its history, and the presidential vacuum since the beginning of November 2022 has exacerbated the repercussions of these complex crises, which has made millions of Lebanese and displaced Syrians suffer from severe food shortages.

Lebanon officially entered what is known as the “presidential vacuum” with the end of the constitutional deadline for electing a new president of the republic, which extended from September 1 to October 31 of last year. The Lebanese Parliament failed, through 12 sessions, to elect a new president.

The country is currently run by a caretaker government that is unable to take necessary decisions, especially with regard to implementing political, economic and monetary reforms that the international community sets as a condition for concluding an agreement with the International Monetary Fund to obtain a loan worth $3 billion.

Diab stated in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the vital sectors that touch the lifeblood of the Lebanese people have been severely affected by the political and economic crises, which is clearly evident in the unprecedented rise in food prices that exceeds the purchasing power of thousands of families.

The Lebanese political analyst pointed out that Lebanon is now in dire need of consensus between the political parties in order to elect a new president for the country who will carry an integrated reform program and work to form a national rescue government capable of bringing the country to safety.

In turn, the Lebanese writer and economic analyst, Maysa Abdel Khaleq, explained that the humanitarian crisis that Lebanon is suffering from is a natural result of the political and economic crises that have been afflicting the country for several years, and its effects and dimensions have worsened with the entry of the presidential vacuum dilemma almost a year ago.

The Lebanese writer said in a statement to Al-Ittihad that Lebanon is going through the worst political, economic and humanitarian crisis, which is reflected in the language of numbers, noting that the poverty rate among the Lebanese has exceeded 82%, in addition to the fact that nearly 50% of the population has become exposed to the crisis of insecurity. Food, and therefore it is not surprising that there are 4 million people in Lebanon in urgent need of food and humanitarian aid.