The Humanitarian Care Department of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions in Dubai Police, in cooperation with partners, was able to provide financial and in-kind assistance worth four million and 400 thousand dirhams to inmates of the penal institutions in Dubai Police, during the first half of this year.

The Director of the General Department of Penal and Correctional Institutions, Brigadier General Marwan Abdul Karim Julfar, said that the aid was provided by philanthropists, institutions and charitable societies, and reflects the depth of solidarity, tolerance and interdependence in Emirati society, and the keenness of individuals and institutions to support the inmate, and give him another opportunity to start over.

Julfar noted that nearly half of the value of the financial aid disbursed in the first half of this year contributed to relieving the distress of 40 inmates in financial cases, and reuniting them with their families. He pointed out that the total financial aid for the first half of this year was spent on closing rent arrears, financial aid for release, aid for the families of inmates, payment of inmate sponsorship, travel tickets, health supplies, tuition fees, and the implementation of humanitarian initiatives that made inmates happy on several occasions, thanking them. To all partners and supporters.