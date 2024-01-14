Paris (agencies)

A spokesman for a French region announced that 4 migrants who were trying to cross the English Channel to reach Britain died in French waters in the early hours of yesterday morning. The spokesman stated that the small boat capsized while trying to sail from the shore, adding that one person in critical condition was transferred to a hospital in the city of Boulogne in northern France, in the first tragedy of its kind off the French coast in 2024. The local newspaper, La Voie du Nord, said that about 70 people were trying to board a small boat, and dozens were pulled out of the cold water during rescue efforts last night in the town of Wimereux, south of Calais.

Meanwhile, British Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron said that the “tragic” incident shows that Britain must “stop those boats.”