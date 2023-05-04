4 members of the Proud Boys are sentenced for attack on the US Capitol.

A jury in the United States convicted this Thursday four members of the far-right group Proud Boys for their participation in the assault on the Capitol of that country, which occurred on January 6, 2021.

They were convicted of seditious conspiracy in planning the attack on the US Congress.

The punishment for this crime includes penalties of up to 20 years in prison.

Among those sentenced is the former leader of that far-right group Enrique Tarrio, 29 years old.

Four other members of the Proud Boys were seated on the bench, of whom three others were found guilty: Joseph Biggs, Ethan Nordean and Zachary Rehl.

The jury failed to agree on a verdict in relation to the fifth defendant, Dominic Pezzola.

On January 6, 2021, supporters of then-President Trump stormed the US Capitol in an attempt to thwart the certification of Joe Biden’s electoral victory in the November 2020 presidential election.

Those events caused commotion, opening the door to “the most extensive investigation in the history of the US Department of Justice”, during which more than 1,000 people have been charged and hundreds were arrested.

Drafting

BBC News World