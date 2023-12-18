The Civil Protection and Safety Department at the General Administration of Civil Defense in Ajman has identified four procedures that must be followed to prevent the dangers of home water heaters during the winter, which are: ensuring that water flows continuously to the heater, closing the heater and disconnecting the electrical current from it in the event of a water outage, and regular maintenance of the heater. The safety valve is used to ensure its regular operation, and the thermostat (temperature regulator) is set to less than 70 degrees Celsius.

For his part, the Director of the Civil Protection and Safety Department at the General Administration of Civil Defense in Ajman, Colonel Majid Ali Al-Hussan, confirmed that the water heater is one of the causes of danger in homes during the winter, as it may cause an electrical short circuit that develops into a home fire, pointing out that The importance of periodically ensuring the safety of the water heater, that it is usable, free of corrosion and rust, and ensuring its efficiency, in addition to the importance of turning it off while showering.

Colonel Majid Al-Hussan told Emirates Al-Youm that misuse of electric water heaters in homes leads to certain disasters that lead to their explosion, especially since heaters pose an extreme danger if they do not conform to specifications, are installed in a safe manner, and are connected to electricity correctly, pointing out that The presence of types that do not meet specifications may cause great danger if used.

The Director of the Civil Protection and Safety Department pointed out the importance of using insulated pipes to avoid any electrical short circuit, and ensuring the presence of an upper and lower safety valve, stressing not to touch anything and turning off the electricity when there is a water leak from the heater to avoid an electrical short.

In turn, the Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority has identified four measures to prevent the dangers of electric heaters, which are one of the causes of fires in the winter, mainly as a result of relying on them, explaining that they are associated with many risks that we can avoid by following preventive instructions.

For his part, facilities safety expert, Muhammad Al-Sagheer, said that heaters pose an extreme danger if they are not installed in a safe manner and connected to electricity correctly, according to the required specifications, noting that many heaters are subject to malfunctions due to small electrical shorts, resulting from poor quality of the electrical cable. Used to connect between the heater and the electricity point.

He added that it is necessary for the heaters to have high specifications and be able to operate for many years, pointing out that some building owners and residents resort to using brands that are not known for their efficiency and quality, stressing the importance of installing the heaters by a specialized, qualified and experienced technician, especially since the companies supplying the heaters You install it to avoid errors.

