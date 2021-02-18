Sami Abdul Raouf (Dubai)

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection obligated the health facilities licensed by it to take 4 measures related to dealing with cases of the new Corona virus (Covid 19), stressing its keenness to ensure the interest of patients and strengthen the health system in the country.

Yesterday, the Ministry organized a visual training workshop for private health facilities regarding procedures for dealing with “Covid 19”, with the participation of stakeholders and representatives of invited health authorities. The workshop provided a detailed explanation on the definition of cases, their management, early entry and infection control procedures.

Dr. Amin Al-Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for Health Policies and Licenses, issued a circular in which he stressed the need to adhere to sorting cases from reception according to the definition of the case, with the aim of early detection of cases and rapid medical intervention to avoid complications for patients according to the attachments approved by the Ministry, and to conduct a swab examination and evaluation of the case. He pointed out the necessity of electronic reporting of positive cases using the specified notification link, as well as the start of administering drugs such as antivirals with severe symptoms, according to the approved treatment protocol to reduce disease complications, in addition to the importance of prompt reporting of cases via the electronic system.

Al-Amiri stressed the importance of concerted efforts and following up on all health care service providers in the country on all information about the emerging “Corona” virus, methods of preventing it, and dealing with suspected cases.

For his part, Dr. Mazen Zuwehd, consultant chest diseases, head of the intensive care department at the American Hospital in Dubai, described early detection of cases as “very important”. Because it helps to isolate patients who have been infected with the emerging “Corona” virus, and reduce the spread of the virus, as well as help in treating cases early and quickly.

He pointed out that most of the antiviral drugs do not work and show their great effect, except with early detection of the disease, and thus reducing the possible complications resulting from infection. He stressed the importance of electronic reporting of cases, as it gives the competent authorities a timely and rapid idea of ​​the number and nature of cases, and thus taking appropriate decisions, such as distributing cases, providing medicines and providing health care services early. He mentioned that giving anti-virus drugs in an early form leads most of the time to achieve the required effectiveness, and in the event of delay the therapeutic feasibility is few and sometimes almost non-existent, explaining that specialized medical studies have shown that each anti-virus drug has a certain period in which it is more effective, and therefore the identification of cases Early leads to her being given the appropriate medications, which leads to achieving the best results.

As for sorting and classifying cases according to protocols, Zoehed explained that this is one of the most important roles of medical institutions, as they assess the case according to symptoms and results of laboratory analyzes in case this is needed, and the classification is done according to the protocols issued by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection and local health authorities. He pointed out that the cases are divided and classified into 3 main types, which are: simple, moderate, and severe cases, and accordingly the method of treatment is decided, whether by home treatment or isolation in a medical institution or in a facility affiliated with it or entering the hospital itself.