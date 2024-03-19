Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The wheelchair basketball tournament will begin on Wednesday, with the participation of 10 teams, as part of the “11th Edition” of the “Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament” at the Dubai Club for People of Determination hall, where the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship in Dubai will meet in the first round with the Dubai Municipality, and the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority with The Dubai Police General Headquarters is in the first group, the Community Development Authority with Mai Dubai, and the Dubai Courts with the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, in the second group.

On the other hand, the 32nd round of the Padel Championship continued for the 100-point open local classification category at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex, and Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, President of the Padel Federation, won “Uncle Saeed”, along with Majid Al Janahi, over Jassim Al Nuaimi and Abdullah Kemper 6. -2 and 7-6, Fares Al Janahi and Abdullah Al Abdullah, over Fares Ahmed and Hamad Al Hasani 6-0 and 6-1, Saif Al Hammadi and Rashid Al Hammadi over Abdullah Al Mahmoud and Omar Al Owais 6-1 and 7-6, and Issa Sharif and Ahmed Al Sharaf over Saeed Al Balushi and Ahmed Al Hajri 6- 3 and 7-5, and Abdul Rahman Al-Qassem and Muhammad Al-Qassem over Nasr Al-Neyadi and Hamdan Al-Janai 6-4 and 6-0.