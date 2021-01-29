Mustafa Al Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

“Saturday” “Round 14” of the Arab Gulf Football League concludes tomorrow, with 4 matches, where Khor Fakkan meets Al Ain at 5:30 pm, and Al-Ahly Youth will meet with the Kalba Federation, at the same time, and the “evening dialogue” brings together Bani Yas and Al Wasl, At 8:15 at Al Shamkha Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah will also host the Fujairah team.

The Bani Yas and Al-Wasl match is the summit of this evening’s confrontations, especially as it has a very special one, because it is the third time between the two teams this season, as they had previously met in the start of the league at Zabeel Stadium, and Al-Samawi achieved a big victory of 4-1, and the quarter-finals of the President’s Cup. Bani Yas also outperformed with a goal, to climb at the expense of the “emperor” to the semi-finals of the “most expensive tournament”, to confirm his “high heels” over the “cheetahs” this season, and the “heavenly” wanted them “a third time” today, according to what his Roman coach Isaila confirmed. Who said that the third match is a confirmation of supremacy, and we must strive for that by reaping the victory.

On the other hand, Al Wasl and his apparatus seek to break the “knot” of the sweeping supremacy of Baniyas today, through a victory that guarantees Al-Asfar’s continued strong performances in the recent period, as well as stopping the “heavenly” train in the league.

The difference between the two teams is big this season, after the end of the first round, as Baniyas occupies third place, with 26 points, and Al Wasl

Ninth with 17 points, and in terms of goals, the “Al-Samawi” attack is the second strongest attack in the tournament, “26 goals”, and the “Emperor” has 24 goals, and on the defensive level there is no comparison at all, as Bani Yas is the strongest defense in the tournament, after he He conceded only 10 goals, while Al Wasl’s nets were defeated 24 times, more than twice the goals of Al-Samawi.

Sharjah and Fujairah

During the 9 matches in “professionalism” between Sharjah and Fujairah, there are many strange paradoxes, most notably that the first 3 matches were in the interest of the “wolves”, before the “rudder” was completely transformed in the rest of the matches, becoming “the king” with 6 consecutive victories, The first meeting between the two teams in “professionalism” dates back to the 2014-2015 season, and Sharjah lost back and forth, and in the following season, “Al-Malek” lost in the first round with a score of 1-2 in “Round 7,” but Sharjah reversed the balance with the “successive six” ».

The other irony is that the nine meetings witnessed 43 yellow cards, one red for Fujairah, which is a high percentage, confirming the strength of the two teams’ confrontations. In the current season, the number of warnings reached 6 cards, 4 of which were for “wolves.”

Despite the difference in points and arrangement, where Sharjah occupies the top with 32 points, and Fujairah is the twelfth “7 points” only, the confrontation is very important, whether in the fiery summit race, or the bottom of the burning table, and the loss of “the king” to the super title, then farewell to the Gulf Cup Al-Arabi makes the match oscillate between the return of “the king of victories”, or “the continuation of suffering.”

Khorfakkan and Al Ain

Khorfakkan and Al-Ain set the second victory of this season as a common goal, in the fourth confrontation between them this season, when they meet at Saqr Bin Muhammad Al Qasimi Stadium, and “Al-Nsour” had previously beat “Al-Zaim” 4-2, in the Arabian Gulf Cup, and a week later, “Al-Banafsaj” responded. »With a” double “at the opening of the league, while he attended a goalless draw in the second leg of the Arab Gulf Cup in Khor Fakkan.

The two teams’ meetings are always full of excitement, despite the big differences between them in history and ambitions in the league, and the meeting will be similar to all previous confrontations, especially since Al Ain is well aware that Khor Fakkan outperformed Al Jazeera by three in the last round, and thus it will not be an easy catch.

Al-Ahly youth and the Kalba union

Al-Ahly’s youth aspire, during their match with Al-Ittihad Kalba today, to continue the awakening that they are experiencing under the leadership of their coach Mahdi Ali, which began with the coronation of the Super Cup, then qualifies for the semi-finals of the Arabian Gulf Cup, thus re-correcting its image in the league, and progressing in the ranking table, including Fits its capabilities.

While the “Tigers”, who are experiencing the joys of qualifying for the Arab Gulf Cup semi-finals, are trying to restore their positive career in the league, which lasted for eight rounds without loss, and at the same time end the “knights” complex that has been haunting him for many years, by not winning over Al-Ahly’s youth in the era of professionalism .