The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi confirmed that the Emirates Comprehensive Citizenship Education Program “Sahem”, which it is implementing in cooperation with the Emirates Nature-WWF and the World Wide Fund for Nature, is working to promote broad public participation in a series of projects that address environmental problems on the ground, and in different ways. Several include: formulating environmental questions, collecting and analyzing data, interpreting results, and making new discoveries, noting that four major projects have been identified through the program to address climate change, help protect nature, and provide innovative solutions to the challenges it faces.

In detail, the “Sahem” initiative aims to harness the power of community participation, and launch a new era of citizenship science in the United Arab Emirates, where each project is based on the principles of citizenship science, and contributes to achieving environmental and sustainable goals at the national level, and the program is made available to audiences of all ages. The possibility of being part of citizenship science, and contributing to scientific research in the United Arab Emirates, where “Sahem” provides the opportunity to enhance cooperation between volunteers and scientists in projects aimed at addressing environmental challenges in our world today, such as climate change and loss of natural habitats, while they are in their homes or neighbourhoods, where the public can engage in other tasks and projects such as tracking birds, marine animals, and other species, to help understand trends and act on these insights.

The main projects proposed by the program over a period of 12 months include four main challenges, which include the collection and analysis of waste from marine, coastal and terrestrial sites, the use of cameras to identify and monitor wildlife, and monitoring of mangrove forests and their associated species, in addition to the Sawalif Ajdadna program, through which volunteers conduct Interviews to collect oral history and traditional knowledge about the historical state of the environment in the UAE.

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi indicated that citizenship science experts will collect useful data about local species and habitats, to be used in environmental research and nature conservation efforts, and to contribute to the decision-making process and the development of relevant policies and laws, pointing out that the goal of the “Sahem” program is to achieve the purpose. The dual role of collecting useful data to support the decision-making process, as well as the opportunity for community members to participate in a meaningful way in the environmental issues they care about, which means translating environmental awareness among individuals into meaningful actions with tangible and extended effects, consistent with the official trend in the country to use science in combating climate change. the climate.

She stressed that “Sahem” will work to bridge knowledge gaps and collect data to support informed environmental decision-making in the United Arab Emirates, especially with the UAE’s declaration of environment and sustainability as two main priorities for the year 2023, which is a crucial year within a crucial decade for climate action, and confrontation Loss of natural habitats in the framework of preparing to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, and hosting the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention on Climate Change «COP 28» this year, which means that there is a need for scientific expertise and research studies to achieve this matter.

Volunteer participation

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi confirmed that people of all age groups in society, such as youth, parents, and government and private sector employees, can volunteer in a variety of programs, according to the principles that regulate citizenship, to contribute to achieving the environmental goals of the United Arab Emirates. .