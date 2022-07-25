The Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at the Ajman Police General Command, Lt. Col. Saif Abdullah Al Falasi, revealed that there are 4 main causes of traffic accidents; They are: excessive speed, lack of attention, not leaving a space (safety distance), and sudden deviation, stressing that heavy fines are imposed on violators to stop disorderly behavior on the road and reduce its risks as much as possible.

Al Falasi told “Emirates Today”, that a decrease in the level of severe accidents was achieved during the first quarter of this year, compared to the first quarter of last year by 33%, pointing to a decrease in run-over accidents and injuries as well by 41% for both.

He added: “We have several axes to raise traffic safety, the first of which is to raise traffic awareness among road users, and we have many awareness campaigns that we always launch as a result of monitoring statistics that include certain behavior or specific violations or causes of other accidents, and based on this we launch our awareness campaigns.”

Al Falasi continued: “We also launched the “A Day Without Violations” initiative, whereby one day per month is chosen not to release any violation. Rather, a text message is sent to the violator to inform him of his mistake and how to overcome it later. As for imposing the rule of law, we release violations and control violators Whether with speed control devices (radar), or patrols, we use a lot of technologies and artificial intelligence, and the more there is the rule of law, the more we contribute to controlling the safety of the road.

And the Director of Traffic and Patrols Department at Ajman Police continued: “We also have a traffic engineering axis, by monitoring and solving existing observations, whether we need bridges or certain intersections or open a circulation that causes accidents or make pedestrian lines to provide their own crossing points,” noting that barriers are being set up. To prevent random crossing that causes run-over accidents, as well as erecting a number of bridges for pedestrians and traffic lights that enable them to cross the road safely.

Al Falasi pointed out that the awareness efforts resulted in achieving 96.3% of the feeling of safety on the road during 2021, noting the initiatives to enhance the safety of school students and the awareness campaigns for students, their parents, and their transportation supervisors, which succeeded in reducing school traffic accidents to zero during 2021.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

