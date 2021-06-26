The two earthquakes that struck Strasbourg this morning were “induced” by human activity. This was stated by the French Institute of Seismology Renass, according to which the earthquake was caused by geothermal tests conducted last December by the Fornoche company, which deals with renewable and alternative energy.





The first quake was recorded this morning at 5 in the northwest of Strasbourg, the second five minutes later with a magnitude 2. No damage is currently being recorded.