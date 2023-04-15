An earthquake measuring 4 on the Richter scale occurred at dawn on Saturday in Kahramanmaraş, southern Turkey. According to information published by the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, AFAD, on its website, the epicenter of the earthquake was the Gokson district of the state, according to the Turkish Anadolu Agency.

“AFAD” stated that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 7 kilometers below the surface of the earth. “AFAD” did not mention any further details.