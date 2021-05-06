The results that Isabel Díaz Ayuso has reaped in the Madrid elections represent an overwhelming victory that gives continuity to the hegemony of the Popular Party in the region and at the same time revolutionizes the national political scene. The significance of the episode calls for an effort to understand it. It is naturally a complex phenomenon, with multiple factors that have contributed to its success. It seems reasonable to highlight the following: the ability to connect with a broad feeling of pandemic fatigue, along with the powerful desire for work activity and social interaction; tune in to the deep rejection that the policies and alliances of the Pedro Sánchez Government awaken in the capital; affirm a polarizing and anecdotal campaign framework favorable to their interests; and take advantage of the collapse of Ciudadanos without errors.

In the foreground, it is indisputable that Ayuso has been able to perfectly read the pandemic fatigue and instrumentalize the exhaustion of a society deeply tired of the harsh confinements and the policy of restrictions imposed by the covid. That understandable human instinct seems to have superimposed on the rationality of the restrictive measures. Madrid is a continental exception in its lax policies. It is at least doubtful that this is the best balance, but it is undoubtedly the one that citizens have preferred. That harmony with the aspiration to transcend the pandemic may be the key to a transversal vote, which has broadened its perimeter.

More information

In the background, the mobilizing effect of a vote to punish the government of the nation with multiple motivations seems more than likely. From the outset, the rejection of the sectors most affected by the restrictive measures; but also, in generic terms, the hostility of a large part of the Madrid electorate to Pedro Sánchez, Pablo Iglesias and their dialogue and cooperation with ERC and Bildu. The tactic of direct confrontation with the president has been effective. Sánchez’s initial activism and the direct appearance of Pablo Iglesias in the electoral contest – doubling in the framework that favored Ayuso – have given special substance to this factor.

The confrontation and other clever campaign stratagems have allowed to avoid the focus on management issues, less favorable for Ayuso than the terrain of ideological confrontation, desires, demonization (with excesses such as the agitation of the ghost of a Madrid-Caracas). This is another important plane of reflection. The candidate’s success is partly explained by her peculiar leadership, halfway between entertainment and politics, which has earned her great popularity and reached circuits far from strict political conversation. This tactic has diverted attention not only from specific issues and future political projects, but also from burning cases of corruption that affect the Popular Party.

Ayuso has obviously also flown thanks to structural reasons independent of her, such as the slow-motion political suicide that Cs has been committing for a long time and, obviously, the historical hegemony of the PP in the region. The long history of blue-sign governments has made it possible to shape the community according to its ideological preferences, not only in relation to a specific culture, but also to a segregated social structure (Madrid has a socioeconomic school segregation among the worst in the OECD). This connection between Madrid and the popular political project has now been deepened by emphasizing a populist regionalism that will have to be seen how it evolves.

Although in electoral terms, all these strategies are successful, they open an important question about the implications that they will have in terms of polarization, impoverishment of political discussion, and even territorial confrontation. But they also appeal to those parties that still do not know how to read and express what their electorates are experiencing in a very acute way.