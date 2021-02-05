The deputy director of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project, “The Hope Probe”, Suhail Butti, told “Emirates Today” that the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center is currently dealing with four local companies working in the field of manufacturing parts necessary to build space projects, referring to the impact of space projects. Launched by the center in this new sector.

He explained that “10 years ago, the industry of space parts was not available in the country, but the growth of this industry within the country is evidence of the impact of the Emirati space projects in this industry.”

“Entering the initial orbit means that the probe has entered the gravity of Mars,” he stressed. After two months, he enters the scientific orbit to carry out his tasks and answer the questions previously set for him.

He stated that “the priority now is to reach the probe to the red planet, and then choose the easiest orbit through which to reach Mars, so that the probe, whose cost amounted to $ 200 million – and is the lowest in the world – falls within the planet’s gravity range, which reduces the risks at this stage, before it Enter the scientific orbit to carry out scientific explorations ».

The project team set several goals for the probe, including training and preparing Emirati scientists to contribute to the field of space exploration, training and preparing Emirati engineers to develop the systems and tools necessary for this, and preparing the infrastructure for a sustainable program in the UAE to explore outer space.

The “Hope Probe” carries three scientific instruments: an exploration camera (a digital camera to capture high-resolution, color digital images of the planet Mars, and to measure ice and ozone in the lower layer of the atmosphere), and an infrared spectrometer (that measures the temperature, distribution of dust, water vapor and ice clouds. In the lower atmosphere), and ultraviolet spectrophotometer (measures oxygen and carbon monoxide in the thermal layer and hydrogen and oxygen in the upper layer of the atmosphere).

During the scientific stage, the probe completes its rotation around the planet every 55 hours, and provides a comprehensive picture of the atmosphere and its changes at different times of the day and different seasons, and the weight of the probe is 1350 kilograms of fuel.

200

One million dollars the cost of the probe, and it is the lowest in the world.

55

The probe takes it in every orbit around the red planet.

3

Scientific devices carried by the “Probe of Hope” on its space trip.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

