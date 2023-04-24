Isco’s career has had a marked stagnation: the player signed with Lopetegui’s Sevilla as a free agent due to the close relationship he has with the coach. However, once Julien was fired and Sampaoli took over the Andalusian team, everything was dry for the man from Malaga, who ended up rescinding his contract permanently hoping to find accommodation within the winter transfer window, something that did not happen.
Sevilla FC v Real Sociedad – LaLiga Santander / Fran Santiago/GettyImages
Alarcón knocked on many doors but none opened, even on the last day he had an express trip to Germany to sign with Unión Berlin and everything collapsed. The soccer player is waiting for options to continue his career this summer and several speak of the MLS as the favorite destination for someone who was one of the best on the planet at his highest performance peak, but in Mexican soccer they do not want to stay behind. shadow of the United States and several clubs are considering his signing.
Azteca Deportes informs that the clubs that see a future with Isco are Cruz Azul, América, Rayados de Monterrey and Los Tigres, the 4 institutions are the only ones within the country that can afford his salary and they know that being a free agent, the investment for Spanish would not be as high. At the moment there is no serious movement for the footballer, but it is known that the 4 projects for the summer are looking for a renowned star and see the Spanish as the best option on the market.
