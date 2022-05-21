Japan.- dogs traveling by train in Japan they usually have to do it in their transport cage. However, on Saturday they had the opportunity to sit back and enjoy the scenery aboard a car reserved for them in a high-speed train.

At Tokyo’s Ueno station, 21 four-legged passengers They boarded a special Shinkansen car for an hour-long ride with their owners to the resort town of Karuizawa.

“We had fun,” Yukari Seino, 48, told AFP, petting her seven-month-old chihuahua, named Chobi, sitting comfortably on your lap.

“We’ve traveled a lot together, but I felt bad about having to put him in a cage“, keep going.

“It’s like we’re at home. I’m happy that I can take the train without worrying about him,” adds Yoko Okubo, 39.

Between the canine travelers embarked to inaugurate this “vacation for dogs” proposed by the Japan Railways (JR) group, were Pomeranians, a fox terrier and a playful Shiba with pointed ears.

JR East and its subsidiary JR East Start Up organize this pilot project, which has a full wagon.

Dogs are allowed on board the Shinkansen but must remain enclosed in their transport cage and the weight, including cagemust not exceed 10 kg.

The promoters of the project want to organize other excursions for dogs, a person in charge of the subsidiary, Shino Furukawa, explains to AFP. “We have received several requests from customers who want a comfortable time with their dogs on board the train,” she continues.

“We want to create an environment that allows people to be in harmony with their pets, who are part of the family. It’s a big step forward for there to be concrete transport where animals are welcome,” he stresses.

japanese trains they are known for their cleanliness and one of the biggest challenges is maintaining this immaculate reputation, he insists.

Staff covered all seats with plastic and installed four air purifiers in the car, which will be thoroughly cleaned after the trip to remove the slightest trace of hair from dog.