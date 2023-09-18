BRUSSELS. During the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, four kindergartens in Belgium were targeted with arson attacks in protest against the new plan for “education for relational, emotional and sexual life”, called Evras, prepared by the national authorities. The local media reported it. The attacks affected nursery schools in the cities of Marcinelle, Couillet and Charleroi-Nord.

The Charleroi prosecutor’s office reported that for the moment no suspect has been identified but confirmed that in addition to the arson attacks, spray can writings against the Evras project were found. The new education plan for relational, emotional and sexual life has become mandatory in all schools of the Wallonia-Brussels Federation since 2012 but the topic has become hot again after the Parliament of the Wallonia-Brussels Federation confirmed the agreement last Thursday of cooperation with schools relating to this plan. The agreement has sparked a series of protests against the alleged “hypersexualisation” of the plan which would aim to “teach sexuality to children from an early age”, according to some family committees.

“We hear concerns about things or against teaching materials that in reality are not part of the activities,” explained the Francophone Minister of Education and Health, Bénédicte Linard, speaking to the RTL television station. «Evras activities have existed for a long time», underlined Linard, recalling that these are compulsory courses lasting two hours a year.