Forest Park, Illinois.- Four people were killed Monday in a shooting on a subway train outside Chicago, police said.

Three people were pronounced dead at the Forest Park station, a stop on the Chicago Transit Authority’s Blue Line. The fourth victim died at a hospital.

The suspect escaped, but was later arrested on a train on a different route, according to Forest Park police.

“A weapon was recovered,” Forest Park Deputy Police Chief Christopher Chin told reporters. “There is no immediate threat. It appears to be an isolated incident on this unfortunate day.”

Police received the report around 5:30 a.m.

“While this was an isolated incident, this heinous act of violence should never have happened, let alone on a public transit train,” the Chicago Transit Authority, known as CTA, said in a statement.

The CTA said the security camera video “proved vital” in assisting investigators.