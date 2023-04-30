CNN Portugal reported that a man shot and killed three people before committing suicide today, Sunday, in the city of Setubal, about 45 km south of the Portuguese capital.

“There are four bodies presumed to be victims of shooting, but the reasons and details are not yet known,” said Public Security Police Commissioner Joao Freire.

He added that the Police Criminal Cases Agency is conducting an investigation at the scene.

CNN Portugal indicated that the shooting took place at around eight o’clock in the morning in a poor neighborhood in Setubal, and that the gunman committed suicide when the police forces arrived at the scene.