Ukrainian police put the death toll at four and 42 people were wounded in the strike, which occurred at 8 p.m. local time..

Emergency workers fanned out around and inside the restaurant, while residents outside watched the damage from the attack and cheered each other on..

The building turned into rubble, and soldiers and policemen came out carrying a stretcher with a man wearing military pants and boots on it and took him to an ambulance, and it was not clear if he was still alive..

Video footage released by Pavlo Kirilenko, the governor of the Donetsk region, showed emergency vehicles rushing toward the site of the attack and rescue teams in protective gear dotting the shattered structure of the building..

Other footage broadcast by military channels on Telegram showed a man bleeding from the head and receiving first aid on the sidewalk..

Kramatorsk is a key town to the west of the front lines in the Donetsk region and is a major potential target in any Russian advance west to capture the entire region..

Russian attacks have repeatedly targeted the town, including a raid on the town’s railway station in April 2022, which killed 63 people..

Russia denies targeting civilian sites in what it describes as a “special military operation” since the invasion of its neighbor in February 2022.