With the intention of stopping the migration crisis, The United States government has taken various measures to discourage illegal crossings of immigrants at its borders. But, in addition to the restrictions in its own territory, it has also closed agreements with other nations to, for example, carry out deportations of people who are still quite far from its borders.

According to the criteria of

As reported by various US media and agencies, countries such as Mexico and Panama are taking measures with the intention of stop the crossing of illegal immigrants for their territories, making it possible for fewer people to reach the U.S. border and try to cross without permission.

In the specific case of Panamait was reached an agreement so that migrants crossing the Darien jungle are detained and returned to their countries through deportation flights. These are the key points you need to know about this measure.

Which migrants are being detained in Panama to be returned to their countries?

On July 1, Panama and the United States reached an agreement to Stop and return migrants crossing the Darien to their countries of origin with the intention of reaching North American territory.

It should be noted that this is the border forest that divides Panama and Colombia and is commonly used as a migratory route. In fact, it is estimated that so far this year more than 216,000 migrants, most of them Venezuelans, have crossed through the area and, given the current political crisis in that country, the number could grow.

Nevertheless, For now, they are not considering carrying out deportation flights to Venezuela, because Panama has suspended its diplomatic relations. Although, according to Panamanian authorities, they are working on agreements with countries such as Ecuador and India.

Finally, it should be said that, according to the training memorandum signed by both countries, Human rights must be respected in all cases. and the dignity of people.

Deportation flights have already begun for migrants who were headed to the United States and were detained in Panama

The first deportation flights have already taken place and are arriving in Colombia, Precisely because it is from this country that migrants are leaving.

The past On Tuesday, August 20, a deportation flight was carried out from the Panamanian capital to Medellín which transported 29 Colombians, several of whom, according to authorities, had criminal records.

Thousands of people will be intercepted before they reach the United States. Photo:iStock Share

Who is paying for the detention and deportation process of migrants crossing the Darien jungle?

Of course, The measure aimed at stopping migrants trying to reach North America by crossing the Darien jungle entails significant costs. In this sense, according to the news agency EFEin the agreement between Panama and the Biden administration, it was established that the financial burden will be borne by the United States. It is estimated that to maintain this measure Around US$6,000,000 will have to be allocated.

What is happening to migrants in the Darien jungle?

It should be noted that, in addition to increased surveillance, Panama has gradually fenced off around 4.7 kilometres of Darien with barriers such as barbed wire. They are mainly closing off areas where migrants had already made their way.

Nevertheless What they call a humanitarian corridor was left open with the intention of reducing the dangers faced by people and include sudden river flooding, wild animal attacks or crime.