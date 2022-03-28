Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is moving towards its premiere in this same 2022 for Nintendo Switch. What to expect from Monolith Soft’s JRPG? At the moment, we do not have many details, but enough to get an idea of ​​​​the objectives of the Japanese developer. We invite you to discover them.

It was one of the great announcements of the past Nintendo Direct. the developer Monolith Soft has planned to launch during the next month of September the third installment of its most renowned saga today. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will arrive during this 2022 with the not at all easy task of improving the two previous installments. However, the four years of development that have passed since Xenoblade Chronicles 2 can reassure us and make us hope for the best, especially considering the enormous efficiency and dedication of the Japanese studio. In fact, this project has been running for a long time, with a plot that tries to close a narrative arc in which the universes of XC1 and XC2 are combined. Of course, it is a titanic task, which brings with it the always complicated task of improve the existing, from the open world, through the combat system, to both main and secondary missions. Everything to build another long-lasting JRPG, which tries -at least- to match what was proposed in previous games.

There is a lot of expectation among lovers of japanese role, and the Xeno saga in general. It is not for less. For this reason, in this article I am going to comment on some of the aspects that are most expected and those that are most important when assessing whether this sequel can live up to expectations. There is a lot to learn, and in the future we will give you an in-depth approach with the game already in hand. But for that there is still time… so for now you can continue this interesting conversation in the comments, telling us what do you expect from XC3 and what it can mean within the series.

A more interesting open world

The games in the Xenoblade Chronicles saga have always stood out for the immensity of their open worlds. Much of the interest of these JRPGs has been to explore, in lose yourself in the world and discover each of its corners. This is a feature highly applauded by fans of Monolith’s production, since it allows you to have games with more than 100 hours of gameplay (in the case of the first Xenoblade Chronicles) or even with more than 200 hours (Xenoblade Chronicles 2). What can we expect this time? At the moment, we do not know anything concrete, but it is most likely that the path of the last installment will be followed in terms of the amount of content.

The few seconds that we have seen of gameplay already prepare us for the best. The new world, which interconnects the futures of Xenoblade Chronicles and Xenoblade Chronicles 2, looks really huge, with breathtaking draw distances. We will can swim and sail across the sea, something that expands the possibilities, and we still have to know if there is any additional means of transport. It would also be nice if the interaction with the environment was improved, with more possibilities, and that the navigation is less confusing than on other occasions. If all this is taken into consideration, in addition to the innumerable quests that the Japanese usually surprise us with (hopefully more interesting than in the past), we can expect great things from this installment.

what do we expect Huge and varied scenarios, with more than 200 hours of play for completionists.

Good number of secondary missions and quests, the latter more elaborate.

New means of transportation, including those that allow us to cross the sea.

An improved navigation system, with less confusing mapping.

An evolved combat system

If you look closely, in the trailer there was no hint about what the combat system will be like. While Monolith hopefully doesn’t stray too far from the original formula, we’d like to see a step forward in the series. Until now, the combat scheme was quite similar to the one used in Final Fantasy XII. That is, a combination of real-time character movement and command attacks that are executed automatically at time intervals. The execution of special abilities, on the other hand, was also done through commands, with an independent recharge time.

Personally, I would not bet on big changes, but I would bet on a powerful evolution. Specifically, I find the intention of the developers to be very interesting: to make Xenoblade Chronicles 3 enjoyable for both old users and those who have never played previous titles. A best learning curve, without giving up RPG depth, I think that would be the way to go. This without forgetting the difficulty so characteristic of the series, in which you can find a gigantic level 60 monster from the beginning of the adventure. That kind of thing I hope they continue as they were.

what do we expect Maintain the combative essence of previous installments, without drastic changes.

Playable novelties that expand the depth and strategic capacity.

Greater accessibility, with a better learning curve, for new players.

Difficulty typical of the Xenoblade Chronicles, with gigantic and fearsome monsters.

An equally important story

Story is one of the hallmarks of any good JRPG, and every Xenoblade installment has proven to be up to the task. Specifically, the plot of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is especially relevant for combine the universes of previous video games, taking us to Aionios, a fantastic world stalked by the war between the nations of Keves and Agnus (the first dominates mechanical technology, while the second is based on the use of magic). This will serve as the narrative point of connection between two protagonists also at odds: Noah and Mio. Both are distinguished soldiers, which means that they share a taste for playing a mysterious flute as a tribute to those who fell on the battlefield.

The interesting thing about the proposal is that they seem to have very strong personalities, apparently opposed (but they will be forced to cooperate). Another detail is that everything indicates that the game will move away from the comic, mocking and somewhat erotic tone to lean on a somewhat more serious tone. In total, we speak of the presence of six characters who will fight in a more futuristic environment, with many puzzles to solve. For example, what does it mean that in the final scene of the trailer the titan Uraya appears in the background, split in two by Mechonis’s sword? This is something that Tetsuya Takahachi (producer) assures which we discover in due time.

what do we expect A striking combination of the narrative universes of XC1 and XC2.

A world in conflict with two protagonists of apparently opposite personalities.

Change of register towards a more serious and adult tone, closer to the first game.

The plot seems to uncover new secrets for fans of the saga.

Amazing production values

It will be four years since the premiere of Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and everything makes us think that Monolith Soft has not exactly wasted time. XC3 looks spectacular, with Huge stages and a very wide drawing distance. The Japanese studio seems to have gone another step further when it comes to taking advantage of the Nintendo Switch hardware. What you see in the trailer promises a lot, with quality textures, beautiful settings, gigantic enemies and, ultimately, an overwhelming scale. All supported by an artistic design that comes again from the hand of Masatsugu Saitōresponsible for the characters of XC2.

So that no one is alarmed, Monolith has already confirmed that a good part of the original template is working on this video game. This is noted in the graphic section, with a combination of fantasy and realism which has as a common denominator a style clearly influenced by anime. On the part of music, also very good news. The repertoire of names is outstanding: Yasunori Mitsuda (Chrono Trigger), Manami Kiyota, ACE (TOMOri Kudo, CHiCO), Kenji Hiramatsu and Mariam Abounnasr. To highlight, the sound of the flute, which is part of the central theme, apart from other musical surprises that the developers will reveal over the coming months. Promise!