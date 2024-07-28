Officials in private schools confirmed that the educational curricula offered by schools, regardless of their type, must include four main elements, including content, expected educational outcomes supported by clear assessment strategies, curriculum organization requirements, in addition to curriculum governance and management.

In detail, officials in private schools, Reda Salem, Khaled Diab, Mona Hassan and Khawla Junaidi, stated that the content of the curriculum should include a clear statement of the most important goals, objectives and main values, a continuous, advanced and well-prepared educational program, a set of study materials, programs and educational activities, a set of detailed educational objectives supported by the necessary strategies, a list of the necessary resources to support the learning process, in addition to specifying the language or languages ​​that can be used to teach the program, while the educational outcomes include indicators, including levels that show the students’ achievement expectations according to each stage and age group, indicators to measure students’ performance as they progress in the curriculum, methods of assessing students’ levels of achievement and their achievements and methods of monitoring, supporting and recording them during their educational stages, and promoting the Arabic language and national identity.

They pointed out the necessity of covering the minimum time allocated for teaching, programmes and activities, and graduation requirements for secondary school students, and ensuring that the curriculum meets the school’s vision and mission in line with the UAE educational system, the mechanism for implementing the curriculum and monitoring its implementation, integrity and honesty in implementing the curriculum, in addition to the continuity of curriculum development.

The Department of Education and Knowledge stressed that schools must evaluate and review their curricula to ensure that they meet the needs of students. The principal is responsible for ensuring that curricula and books are free of any content that may violate religious, moral, cultural or national values. The school may form a committee to review curricula, while ensuring that the curricula are taught by experienced teachers to develop a world-class education system that helps students meet the demands of the labor market.

The department indicated that there are 14 educational curricula. Some schools may offer two curricula.

She stressed that knowing the different educational curricula is an important step in making an informed decision about choosing a school, because the curriculum determines the student’s path and the qualifications associated with it.

Mandatory materials

The Department of Education and Knowledge confirmed that Islamic studies is a compulsory subject from the first grade to the end of secondary school for Muslim students, and the Arabic language is compulsory from the first grade to the end of secondary school for native speakers, and compulsory for non-native speakers until the 10th grade, and optional after that.

Arabic is mandatory in grades 11 and 12 to obtain the equivalence of the high school certificate to the general secondary certificate in the country, while social studies is mandatory from grades 1 to 9 for Arab and non-Arab students.