The Department of Human Resources in the Government of Sharjah has provided four job opportunities for citizens looking for work in Sharjah, with salaries ranging between 25 and 30 thousand dirhams.

The department announced the provision of the position of institutional structure designer, with a salary of up to 25,000 dirhams, with a semi-governmental entity, and stipulated obtaining a bachelor’s degree in business administration or information technology, and the experience of not less than four years in management, preferably experience in higher education institutions.

She explained that the second and third positions are an information technology systems analyst, with a salary of up to 25,000 dirhams, and stipulated obtaining a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering or information technology, and the experience should not be less than four years in management or in higher education institutions, pointing out that the fourth position is head of the department. Data management and artificial intelligence, with a salary of up to 30 thousand dirhams, and a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering or information technology, or a related field, and a minimum of seven years’ experience in management and higher education institutions is required.

She added that if the job seeker wishes to apply for the available positions, he must send his CV, in Arabic and English, to the website. tawteen@hr.sharjah.aewith the title of the vacancy, naming the CV file by the second name, and not photographing the CV from the phone, and the file is in the form PDF or word.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

