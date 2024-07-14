Police forces were called to the Nir Zvi Junction in the Ramle area, after reports indicating suspicions of a “terrorist incident.”

According to the Times of Israel, police identified the attacker as a Palestinian from East Jerusalem, adding that he was shot by Border Police officers stationed nearby.

Assaf Harofeh Hospital reported that one of the seriously injured in the ramming and shooting attack at the Nir Zvi Junction is in critical condition.

According to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, the head of the Central Police Command, Avi Biton, said: “Our mission is to determine whether the terrorist is acting alone. We are in very sensitive times and our primary mission is to provide security.”

The attack came a day after Israeli airstrikes targeted the Al-Mawasi area in Khan Yunis, killing at least 90 Palestinians.