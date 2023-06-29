Administrative detention, a controversial measure, allows Israel to hold suspects without charge or trial.

The senior official, speaking on condition of anonymity, stressed that such a measure is rarely taken against Israelis, adding that Defense Minister Yoav Gallant “recently” signed the arrest warrant.

According to this source, the four detainees are accused of participating in violence in the West Bank last week and “endangering innocent lives.”

They also destroyed Palestinian property and set cars on fire.

These four individuals have already been arrested in the past, and some of them are involved in acts of violence against soldiers and security forces, according to the source.

The violence took place shortly after Palestinians shot dead four Israelis near the Eli settlement in the northern West Bank. The two attackers were later shot dead.

After the attack near Eli, hundreds of settlers stormed the Palestinian town of Hawara, according to its mayor, attacking residents and setting fire to farmland, repeating the scenario of the punitive campaign carried out in February after a Palestinian attack killed two Israelis in the area.

The Israeli Chief of Staff, Herzi Halevi, said on Wednesday that “an officer who does not move a finger when he sees an Israeli preparing to throw a Molotov cocktail at a Palestinian house cannot be an officer,” condemning the violence without directly approximating the events of last week.