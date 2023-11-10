The army said, “Three soldiers were seriously injured by an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon at an army position near the town of Manara, earlier on Friday.”

He added: “A fourth soldier was seriously injured, and a fifth was moderately injured, in a drone attack against soldiers on the northern border (with Lebanon) in the afternoon.”

He explained that the five soldiers were taken to the hospital to receive treatment.

Earlier on Friday, Hezbollah announced that it was targeting Israeli gatherings and “directly hitting them” through missile and drone attacks.