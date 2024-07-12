Gaza (Union)

Palestinian media reported yesterday that Israeli airstrikes killed 4 workers from international relief organizations in the Mawasi Khan Yunis area in the southern Gaza Strip.

She pointed out that Israeli air strikes also killed 7 people in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip and another person in Khan Yunis.

The Palestinian News Agency reported earlier yesterday that ambulance and rescue crews had retrieved the bodies of more than 60 victims from the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood and the al-Sina’a area in Gaza City, north of the Strip, after a partial withdrawal of Israeli forces following a ground invasion that lasted about a week.

The Gaza City Municipality revealed that the Israeli army completely destroyed 35 percent of the buildings and residential facilities in the Shuja’iyya neighborhood.

The municipality said in a statement, “The Israeli army deliberately targeted vital facilities and infrastructure to make Gaza an unlivable city. It completely destroyed 35 percent of the buildings and residential facilities in the Shuja’iyya neighborhood alone.”