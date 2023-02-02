A study published by the “Human Resources” magazine of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources confirmed that the hybrid work system has proven to be very effective in providing important support to business owners to select the best talents and competencies, especially with the expansion of the labor market and the increase in employment capabilities in its new forms.

The hybrid work system is a method that allows some employees to perform their work tasks from home, while others start working from the headquarters of the organization on an exchange, and it is a flexible and innovative model that institutions invested in conducting their business during the “Covid-19” pandemic.

The study identified four advantages of the hybrid work system, the first of which is that it makes employees more satisfied and ready, and the second is that it contributes to supporting mutual trust between employees and the employer, and gives the organization a wonderful employment advantage when requesting new employees, in addition to that it contributes greatly to reducing work expenses. , stressing that this system has proven effective and influential beyond being just a means of “running work”.