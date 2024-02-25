Many who knew the Iraqi, Dr. Muhammad al-Najjar (37 years old), did not imagine that his loss of his leg in 2014 would be a sign of hope for many amputees in Iraq, after al-Najjar turned the green rectangle into a strong motivation through which he renewed hope and regained self-confidence. And dreaming of a new life after the war in Iraq ended.

The inspiring story of the Iraqi hope maker began after he lost his leg as a result of volunteering to fight against the terrorist organization ISIS. He was hit by a bullet in his leg, resulting in complications that put his life in danger and put him in a coma for more than two months. But as soon as he woke up, he decided to create a space for himself. Hope, no matter how narrow the places are, as he decided to turn this tragic incident into distant memories, and embark on the field of humanitarian work, which he took as a way of life, a method of work, and a compass that would guide him to the path of hope.

Al-Najjar did not give up and began the recovery phase and returned to his work in the Iraqi Ministry of Oil. He was able to obtain a scholarship to study for a doctorate in London, after he adapted to the prosthetic limb that was fitted for him and began returning to walking, performing his daily work, and taking care of his family.

Although Al-Najjar was busy studying for a doctorate in law in Britain in 2016, he never lost his passion for football, as he dreamed of being a player who left an imprint and memories on the fans. However, the terrorist organization “ISIS” aborted this dream, but he returned to it again after… He learned that there was a team for amputees in the British city of Portsmouth, where he studied, and it bore the same name, so he wrote to them and wanted to join it, which is what happened after that.

After his dream came true and his passion returned to him, he became part of the Portsmouth team. He participated with them in many matches over the course of four years during his studies in Britain, and from there he tried to establish the nucleus of an Iraqi team of leg amputees, but this opportunity did not come until after his return to Baghdad. .

The Iraqi hope maker with the Portsmouth team was able to obtain the England League Cup in 2018, and his fame increased among Arabs and Iraqis in the city of Portsmouth after he was named the best player in the club in 2019, which further motivated him to transfer the experience to his homeland, after it brought back… Football gives him his self-confidence and physical fitness.

It was not easy for the Iraqi hope maker at first, because he was unable to find the required people, until he decided to assign a colleague of his, who works on making prosthetic limbs, to spread the word and search for players, and indeed, after numerous tests of applicants, he chose about 50 players who had previously been selected. And they played football.

During this period, none of the challenges could stop Al-Najjar from his plans, as he tried for more than a year with the team, whose players’ ages ranged between 14 and 40 years old, to participate in many international friendly matches, despite the fact that the concerned authorities in Iraq did not recognize the team at first, but Obtaining recognition from the International Amputee Football Federation facilitated the task.

Because Al-Najjar adopted the method of working in a one-team spirit, the Iraqi team succeeded, within just one year of its birth, in qualifying for the Amputee World Cup, which Turkey hosted last October. It was able to achieve three victories over the teams of Uruguay, Ireland, and Germany, and lost three others. These achievements put The Iraqi amputee football team is ranked 19th in the world out of 70 teams, despite the recent Iraqi experience and competition with teams that have a long history in the game.

Of course, Al-Najjar’s path during this period was not strewn with roses. Rather, he worked to restore the soul to this segment of people who were riddled with wounds, after some of them had lost their passion for life and felt despair. But he always assured them that they had also sacrificed a part of their bodies in order to maintain unity and security. Iraq will sacrifice again and again in order to raise the name of their country in global forums.

Al-Najjar was not satisfied with spreading enthusiasm among the Iraqi team. Rather, he initially took care of the team’s expenses, including renting stadiums and purchasing uniforms. However, over time, he found sponsors who wanted to help the team in its steps, which inspired a number of Iraqi clubs and pushed them to form local football teams for amputees. .

Social networking sites…a gateway to giving

The Moroccan hope maker, Amin Imnir, turned his accounts on social media into a new portal for giving, with the aim of improving the quality of life and raising the standard of living for less fortunate families in the Kingdom of Morocco. Despite his belief that this path is not easy, he did not despair and insisted on continuing to create hope, as he always emphasizes. He pledged his life to help his countrymen.

The Moroccan Hope Maker, President of the Aftas Association for Development and Cooperation, has adopted many humanitarian initiatives and campaigns that seek to alleviate the suffering of his countrymen. He organizes many relief campaigns to distribute aid to the needy in the Kingdom of Morocco, as this relief aid includes distributing sacrifices, food baskets, and digging wells. Building bridges and other charitable works.

Hope Maker Amin Emner tirelessly works to provide financial aid from philanthropists throughout the country, in order to use it to distribute food supplies to the needy, dig wells in remote areas and villages, and even provide medical aid and medicines, perform free surgeries for patients and the elderly, and more. Of things.

Emner is keen to document all his humanitarian activities through his Facebook channel on YouTube, in order to motivate others to follow the paths of giving, and to spread the culture of humanitarian work by transmitting simple and spontaneous pictures of the humanitarian initiatives that his association is working on, from which more than 150,000 people have benefited in the country. Various cities of the Kingdom of Morocco.

The Aftas Association for Development and Cooperation has achieved a number of achievements, including distributing 800 sacrifices to needy families since 2020, digging more than 100 wells and distributing more than 1,000 panels to produce solar energy, distributing more than 4,500 food baskets to needy families, widows and orphans, and constructing a bridge over a valley. To break the isolation of three areas exposed to floods, perform 217 surgical operations during 2023, and plant 2,800 fruit trees.

Mother of orphans

The experience of the Egyptian Fathia Al-Mahmoud, known as “Mother of Orphans” and “Mama Fathia,” embodies an inspiring model for embracing hope and nurturing it in its early stages of formation, based on her belief that pledging to foster hope since childhood results in giving in old age, which prompted her to welcome 34 orphan girls. In her home, since 2005, she has been writing the chapters of the story of an inspiring woman and a model for soldiers of goodness who gave their lives to serve the less fortunate.

Fathia Al-Mahmoud got married 30 years ago, but she did not have children, and although it was her only dream, she was satisfied with God’s decree and destiny, but in the face of her and her husband’s great desire to hear the words “Mama and Papa,” they decided to adopt 34 girls, and supervise their care, education, and upbringing. Relying on their savings that they collected from a long work trip in a foreign country.

The story of “Mama Fathia,” who founded the Touch of Hope Association for Orphan Care, to take care of girls, began while she was at her friend’s funeral, where she saw her daughter working hard to pray for her, and here the question came to her mind, “Who will pray for me after I die?!”, and she found that there was Many orphan children are homeless, and there are not enough homes that contain and care for them, and give them the necessary attention and warm embrace to bring out talents and energies from within them that make them distinct among their peers in society, and achieve a balance between their psychological and social conditions, so I decided to search for children to adopt.

Although the responsibility of raising 34 girls, some of whom have reached an age that requires special care, is not an easy matter and requires a lot of time and effort, she finds this heavy responsibility a special joy, as she is keen to carry out all her duties towards her daughters with passion and precision.

“Mama Fathia” works to instill a culture of giving in her 34 daughters based on her belief that every personal effort made in giving and doing good will make a big difference in the lives of communities and the needy, and will bring to its doer an overwhelming happiness that is not equal to the treasures of the world, which was what motivated and motivated her to own Knowledge of upbringing and its details, and how to provide appropriate care for these girls in the beginning, which helped her overcome many psychological pressures and challenges, as she learned from experience to the extent that it gave her the ability to understand her daughters’ needs only from an eye view. “Mama Fathia’s” day begins after the dawn prayer, after she and her husband decided to be together

Only those responsible for raising their daughters, after days and nights of scrutiny spent choosing who would take care of the girls’ affairs, as well as house managers and surrogate mothers, where the search journey ended with a personal conviction on their part that no one would take adequate care of their daughters except them, so they took over at the “Lamsa” headquarters. “Amal” details the upbringing of all girls.

Not only did Mama Fathia establish the Touch of Hope Association for Orphan Care, but she and her husband worked to devote their efforts to improving health care for orphans and people of determination, by establishing a free hospital in the Hadayek al-Ahram area in Giza Governorate that provides health care for these groups.

Mama's little warriors

The Iraqi hope maker, pharmacist Dr. Tala Al-Khalil, did not know that the moment when a mother asked for her help to persuade her child to eat his food and treat him, would be a difference in her life’s journey. After she learned in her studies to mix compounds to obtain a medicine that treats human pain, she realized that from this moment That she had to learn to mix other types of compounds that treat the souls of those she called warriors, children of determination, as she wrote chapters of an inspiring story with them that she began by establishing the “Warriors Academy” in Basra, which is a free institution to care for and assist children of determination in Iraq.

Tala Al-Khalil began her journey with the world of hope making in 2015, when she allocated a “caravan” at the Children’s Specialized Hospital in Basra to receive pediatric cancer patients to instill hope and overcome many challenges, most notably their inability to complete their studies, integrate into society, or even find… A space of hope for their lives; Because they were surrounded only by disease, medicine, and the deaf walls of the hospital, this “caravan” was like a new space that restored hope to their hearts, and from here came the idea of ​​establishing the academy project.

The idea of ​​the academy came after the creator of hope, Tala Al-Khalil, was exposed to a shock, as a result of a mother’s request to persuade her child to take his medication, and after many attempts without a response, the mother informed her that her child was determined and deaf, which dominated her thinking and raised many questions that she searched for answers to. For her, which at the same time represented an incentive for her to establish a specialized institution for treating people of determination, which was in 2018, and now, through her personal effort, she cares for more than 200 children with Down Syndrome and cancer.

Tala Al-Khalil succeeded in obtaining support from the Central Bank of Iraq, to ​​provide a fully furnished building for a period of three years, as the academy initially launched with 100 warriors, patients and people of determination, seeking to prepare them to face life’s challenges with full self-confidence.

The path was not easy for Tala Al-Khalil, who faced many challenges, which she was able to overcome, in order to provide the academy’s children who call her “Mama” with a safe headquarters and good health and psychological conditions, which helped her quickly discover, focus on, and develop their skills. In order to put them on the right path.

Hope maker Tala Al-Khalil works to provide psychological support to children because she believes that this support increases the rate of recovery, and that a good psychological state has a great impact in strengthening the immune system and resisting this ferocious disease. For this reason, she used the arts to raise the immunity of children with cancer or Down syndrome.

Standards and conditions

The fourth session of the “Hope Makers” initiative, which falls under the umbrella of the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” Foundation, recorded more than 58 thousand participants.

The “Hope Makers” initiatives and projects were distributed across multiple sectors and axes, with community service initiatives topping the largest number of entries with 14,060 entries, followed by humanitarian and relief aid initiatives with 12,726 entries, then spreading education and knowledge with 6,311 entries, and youth empowerment initiatives with 5,303 entries. Inspiring stories with 5,018 entries, health and disease control initiatives with 3,505 entries, culture and arts with 2,592 entries, and other fields with 8,784 entries.

All nominations underwent a screening and evaluation process, according to the criteria and conditions that governed the selection of qualified hope makers for the title.

