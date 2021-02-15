The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City has started implementing four extensive inspection and guidance campaigns targeting 1500 women’s beauty centers and men’s barber salons, in order to preserve the health and safety of community members, as part of its proactive plans in preparation for the holy month of Ramadan.

The municipality stated that the campaigns aim to educate the owners of these facilities and their workers about the laws issued by the competent authorities, and to ensure that all health measures and preventive and precautionary measures are implemented to limit the spread of the “Covid-19” pandemic, pointing out that it is conducting inspection campaigns on beauty centers and barber salons in a manner. Periodic and sudden throughout the year, to ensure that all stores apply health requirements and requirements, in addition to their keenness to educate and educate workers through awareness workshops and the distribution of educational leaflets and publications.

She stated that the campaigns also aim to improve the health status of barber shops and women’s beauty centers, and to promote health awareness, and to define the dangers of using unclean shaving tools and their role in the transmission of diseases, in addition to introducing possible alternatives such as the use of single-use shaving tools, and the customer’s acquisition of a special bag of tools, As a better option for prevention.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

