Leipzig (dpa)

Leipzig police said today that four people were injured and 11 people face criminal charges after a group of Croatian fans attacked Italian fans after the match, which brought together the two teams in the European Nations Championship (Euro 2024).

Police reported that approximately 20 Croatian fans attacked the Italians during the night, and two of the injured were taken to hospital.

The police stated that proceedings had been opened against 11 suspects for causing serious bodily harm.

It is noteworthy that nearly two thousand police officers secured the meeting, and 45 violations were recorded, most of which were due to lighting fireworks.

Police also said that eight Croatian fans, who had previously been banned from entering Germany, were arrested and detained until Tuesday.