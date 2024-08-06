The ministry announced that an Israeli raid “targeted a house in the town of Meifdoun, killing 4 people.”

A Lebanese security source confirmed to France Presse that “the four dead were Hezbollah fighters.”

In return, Hezbollah said it had bombed a gathering of Israeli soldiers near the Birkat al-Risha site with Burkan missiles.

Over the past few days, a large number of countries have called on their citizens to leave Lebanon, and several airlines have announced the suspension of their flights to the region.

Tensions have been rising in the Middle East since the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, a day after an Israeli airstrike south of Beirut killed senior Hezbollah military commander Fouad Shukr.