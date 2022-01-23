Today, four groups of students return to the classroom, with the beginning of the fourth week of the second semester.

The government and private “Covid-19” examination centers in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi witnessed a huge turnout, to perform a nasal swab (PCR examination), after the Department of Education and Knowledge required that a negative “Covid-19” examination result be submitted, not more than 96 hours passed, to allow students Entering the classroom.

The categories of students allowed to return to attendance education included kindergarten, first cycle students (from grade 1-5/year 2-6), and students in grade 12/year 13, in addition to students who will take international and major exams, as for students of the rest of the academic levels. In private schools and schools of educational partnerships, they will adhere to the distance education model until January 31, the date for the resumption of classroom education for students of all academic levels.

The department attributed its keenness on the return of students for international and major exams to support them in obtaining high grades, and to ensure their competitiveness with their peers in other countries, while adhering to the precautionary measures applied in schools.

It obligated students of private schools, schools of educational partnerships, and students of determination (from three years old and above), regardless of their vaccination status, to submit a negative test result to detect the “Covid-19” virus with a validity period of no more than 96 hours.

It also obligated students, teachers and school staff to sign a return declaration from travel, in addition to obligating those returning from travel within two weeks before entering school to submit the results of negative examinations conducted on the first and sixth day from the date of their return from travel, in addition to a negative examination result with a validity of not more than 96 An hour from the date they entered the school.

The department confirmed that students, in addition to the pre-examinations for returning to schools, will undergo a test to detect the “Covid-19” virus every 14 days, as this includes students under 16 years of age, regardless of their vaccination status, and vaccinated and exempt students aged 16 years and over.

The department indicated that the option of distance education will continue to be provided for those who wish to do so, as this can be coordinated with schools, where parents of students must choose the appropriate education model for them, and inform their children’s schools of their chosen model for educating their children, starting from January 31, and adhere to the education model they chose Throughout the term, to ensure that schools are able to plan appropriately.

Free examination

Since last Thursday, the government and private “Covid-19” examination centers in Abu Dhabi have witnessed a heavy turnout, to perform a nasal swab (PCR examination), in preparation for a return to classroom education.

The Department of Education and Knowledge confirmed that students in Abu Dhabi can perform the examination for free in any clinic, hospital, or private or government medical center, without the need to present the school code, provided that they present an Emirates ID card or a valid passport, in the event that a card is not issued. identity.

She said that students under the age of 12 can choose to conduct the examination through saliva analysis, as an alternative to a nasal swab, in a number of centers that provide this service, spread throughout the emirate.

The medical centers have intensified their efforts to receive patients daily, as special entrances have been allocated for those wishing to conduct a “Covid-19” smear, with the aim of facilitating service for members of society, and ensuring their safety.

