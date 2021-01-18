The “Labor Appreciation Award” announced the introduction of a wide range of incentives (35 incentives) and new facilities for the award, which is held every two years under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, with the participation of some bodies and departments of the Government of Dubai , With the aim of supporting excellence and leadership in the labor sector, and motivating companies with labor intensity, engineers and workers of all categories, to compete positively among them and stand on the platform for honoring the distinguished in the award.

This came during a press conference yesterday, at the Dubai Media Corporation as the strategic media sponsor of the award, in the presence of the Deputy Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Chairman of the Award, Major General Obaid Muhair bin Surur, and a member of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, Muhammad Obaid Al Mulla Dr. Yousef Al-Akraf, Executive Vice President for Business Support and Human Resources at Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Assistant Director General for Communication and Society Sector in Dubai Municipality, Mohammed Al Mutaiwi, and Assistant Director General for Violators and Foreigners Follow-up Sector in the General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Brigadier Khalaf Al Ghaith And representatives of award sponsors in the platinum and gold sponsor categories.

Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor expressed deep appreciation and gratitude to the patron of the award, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, for his generous patronage and unlimited support for the award, which has become a qualitative addition to the system of excellence in the Dubai government.

He also expressed deep appreciation to the four government agencies involved in providing labor incentives, stressing that the incentives and benefits offered would enhance the culture of excellence and leadership in Dubai, and push forward towards achieving the award’s objectives that center around building better relationships between workers and companies, and ensuring the rights and duties of the two parties towards each other. Some.

He added that the initiative contributes to increasing the demand by the targeted companies to participate in the award, and motivate workers of all categories to give more to reach the honoring platform.

During the press conference, Bin Surour revealed that the award management provided additional incentives through the issuance of the “Gold Identification Card”, which will give companies and workers who win prizes between 4-5 stars, in order to facilitate the process of obtaining the prescribed government incentives, in addition to another card for workers. The distinguished qualify them to obtain special discounts in some commercial centers and markets near their workers’ housing.

On the incentives provided by the Roads and Transport Authority for the award, Mohammed Obaid Al Mulla emphasized that the award strengthens the relationship between the government sector and between the owners of companies and workers, which in turn strengthens Dubai’s position as the best global city to live and work.

He said that the signing of a cooperation agreement between the Roads Authority and the award, to announce the authority’s incentives for the corporate and workers sector, underscores the importance of strengthening cooperation with the private sector that positively affects the economy of Dubai and the UAE in general.

Al-Mulla added that the authority is keen to strengthen the partnership relations with the institutions and companies of the private sector, as a major partner in achieving the Authority’s vision, and to support its efforts in developing the infrastructure for roads and transport. From this standpoint, the authority provides a package of incentives in support of distinguished companies and workers to contribute to the achievement of the Authority’s goal in Make people happy, including the workers.

He pointed out that the authority will announce, during the coming period, an integrated plan to introduce the incentives provided by it, in cooperation with the Appreciation Award Office and other participating government agencies, in order to reach the largest possible segment of distinguished workers, as well as companies wishing to benefit from the incentives provided by the authority.

On the incentives provided by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Dr. Yousef Al-Akraf said that the award is a direct confirmation of Dubai’s leadership in the field of concern for workers’ rights, and stimulating institutions and companies to provide more care for this important group that contributes to Dubai’s development renaissance.

He added that the authority approved a set of incentives for the winning companies, including discounts on tender documents fees for medium and small enterprises, the supply of equipment, tools and devices, in addition to training 50 people annually, access to the training room, and other incentives aimed at encouraging companies to excel in caring for the category of workers.

In turn, Mohammed Al-Mutaiwee stated that Dubai Municipality is keen to provide support, attention and care to the category of workers, by raising awareness of the importance of the role that this important group plays in society, developing a sense of connection between the worker and his management, and giving him an impetus for more giving and a sense of appreciation for his effort.

He added that the award is consistent with the objectives of the Dubai Plan 2021, which is keen to promote a cohesive and cohesive society, which adopts human values ​​based on tolerance and principles of coexistence, and gives its members a sense of fairness and equality in dealing, and building constructive working relationships that take into account rights.

Regarding the incentives of the General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Brigadier General Khalaf Al-Ghaith stressed that the package of incentives provided by the Department includes many facilities that will enhance the process of excellence and innovation for the award-winning companies.

Al-Ghaith said: “Based on the management’s keenness on the continuity of its business and ensuring the alignment of its strategic objectives with government directions and its ambitious vision for Dubai to be the world’s preferred city to live and work in line with the Dubai Plan 2021, it decided to be a part and strategic partner for the Appreciation Award, by giving the target groups a package Among the incentives and facilities that provide it with the best conditions for working and living, and facilitating the exercise of its work according to standards and principles that improve the quality of life of its employees, achieve happiness for them and preserve their full rights, in addition to motivating them and introducing them to their duties towards the companies in which they work.

He pointed out that the incentive package includes providing facilities related to the issue of visas, providing “express service” to the target groups when reviewing service delivery centers and model commanders centers. Service managers from Dubai residency employees will also be appointed to serve these companies and facilitate procedures for obtaining the required service, in addition to granting Executives of distinguished companies have a stay of five years, according to the conditions and procedures followed by the Council of Ministers, in addition to providing the discounts card «happiness» to employees of distinguished companies and their families.

The General Manager of the Emirates Group of Companies, Thani Al Zafin, confirmed that the award has played, since its inception in 2016, an important role in establishing excellent working relationships between the worker and his company, in a manner that serves the interests of the two parties and preserves their rights and duties towards the other, through its pioneering standards based on Best practices adopted in the state and relevant international organizations.

In turn, the chief goal achievement officer at NIA Ltd. and the platinum sponsor of the award, Hali Niya, said that the Appreciation Award has set world-class standards through an innovative reward system that recognizes excellence in worker welfare practices, and we consider it a wonderful initiative that will contribute to building strong and constructive relationships for all parties. For his part, Director of International Affairs at flydubai, Walid Al-Jaziri, said that “flydubai” is keen to support all efforts and initiatives that would enhance Dubai’s position and a suitable environment for living and business, stressing that “flydubai” provides the award winners with travel tickets. Based on its social responsibility, which reflects its strategy to facilitate the flow of tourism and business movement to Dubai.

Distinctive incentives and discounts

The award management has signed memoranda of understanding with the four government agencies, to provide a wide range of incentives that will be offered to companies and distinguished workers who win the award categories from 4 to 5 stars according to the terms and conditions. ) On the tender documents fees submitted to some of these bodies

The incentives include granting additional points in the technical evaluation process for contractors and consultants of projects for the Dubai Municipality, and exempting companies from the renewal fee of the professional competence certificate for each engineer with them for a period of one year, renewable according to the results of the implementation of the decision.

Incentives also include granting distinguished companies, membership of the Creativity and Innovation Center of the Dubai establishment to take advantage of all available services related to creativity and innovation, providing special facilities for registering intellectual property for distinguished companies without costs or fees, granting free virtual training courses at Dewa Academy, and granting a Nol card Free for workers and to allow the winning companies to advertise and market their services and products to place a display board in a metro station.

Companies and workers who win excellence awards from (categories 4 to 5 stars) in the fourth session of the award can review the four government agencies for details of incentives and how to obtain them, after announcing the names of the winners during the special honoring ceremony that the award will hold on February 8th.





