The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment has set four goals to establish a national system for carbon credits using “blockchain”, which included reducing greenhouse gas emissions and isolating them to achieve climate neutrality, developing agricultural businesses and responsible investment in agriculture and sustainable food systems, enhancing economic value from the environmental health program, and preserving diversity. To enhance the utilization of ecosystem services in sustainable development.

The establishment of a national carbon balance system supports work according to a scientific approach based on modern technology and the highest levels of transparency, to monitor carbon balances in order to be based on realistic data, to achieve tangible results on the ground, leading to achieving climate neutrality in 2050.

In detail, the ministry is cooperating with the Industrial Innovation Group and the “Phenom Foundation” to establish the first national system of its kind in the world for carbon credits using “block chain”, where the three parties signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at cooperation in reducing emissions, promoting sustainable agriculture, environmental health and biodiversity. In the UAE.

The most prominent areas of cooperation between the three parties are the development of basic principles and technological solutions for the project of the global carbon registration and certification platform in the UAE, within the regulatory frameworks of government decisions related to the project of the national system for the issuance and registration of carbon certificates.

Work will be done to develop a legislative and regulatory base for the establishment of the national system for issuing and registering carbon certificates by the Ministry, and to establish a platform licensed by “blockchain” technology for the safe and effective production of documents for the carbon certificate registration system.

The areas of cooperation also cover ways to improve air quality, biodiversity and environmental protection, follow up on changes in natural habitats and their threats, preserve natural reserves, any innovation that develops sustainable development policy and food security, conduct research and scientific studies, and education, training and rehabilitation in the fields of the ministry’s work.

It is worth noting that the UAE is seeking – with the approaching hosting of the COP28 Conference of the Parties next November – to redouble its efforts and highlight its inspiring experience to the world in facing climate change, by reducing carbon emissions across various sectors. The country believes in its ability to make a difference in this field, and has pledged, through the third edition of the second report of its nationally determined contributions, to reduce its emissions by 40%, compared to the business-as-usual scenario, an increase of 9% over its previous pledge.

Areas of cooperation

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment confirmed that the memorandum of understanding with the Industrial Innovation Group and the “Phenom Foundation” includes several areas, as it covers the areas of green investment, adaptation to climate change, reducing carbon emissions, reducing environmental pollution, preparing and implementing a climate neutrality strategy, and enhancing opportunities Partnership with the private sector, developing waste treatment methods, improving and developing operations and services, exchanging technical information, laws, experiences, courses and visits, and implementing the state’s obligations regarding international agreements.