A search team of civil defense men in Ras Al Khaimah found three female citizens and a resident girl of Arab nationality who had lost their way in a rugged area in the mountainous Negev Valley.

On the details of the incident, Brigadier General Muhammad Abdullah Al Zaabi, Director of the Civil Defense Department in Ras Al Khaimah, indicated that the Operations Room received a report at 7:15 p.m. this evening, Tuesday, from a young citizen stating that she and three of her friends had been lost and disorientated in a rugged area in the Negev Valley as a result of darkness.

He added that a specialized search team moved from the Digdaga center to the aforementioned area, where its members got off after arriving as far as possible for the vehicles to reach and began the process of searching for the four girls, aged between 25 and 37 years, on foot until they succeeded, after two hours, in finding them in a condition. They are in good health, and they were taken on the way back without any injuries.

Al-Zaabi called on mountain track-goers and lovers and practitioners of the mountain trail to be careful and not to do so under cover of darkness in order to preserve their safety, especially in light of the rugged mountainous areas, which may expose them to the risk of falling and being injured.



