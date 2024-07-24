Moatasem Abdullah (Abu Dhabi)

Al Ain Club announced the details of the team’s friendly matches during its current preparatory camp in the Moroccan city of Rabat, which began on July 18 and continues through daily training at the Mohammed VI Football Complex, which is considered one of the most important and best sports complexes in the world, until August 11. It includes playing 4 friendly matches against Moroccan clubs, in preparation for the new season.

The “leader” will start its friendly matches by meeting Nahda Athletic Zamoura on Friday evening, in the first friendly match against the eighth-placed team in the Moroccan Premier League last season 2023-2024, before meeting Nahdat Berkane in the second match on Thursday evening, August 1, and the latter ranked third in the Moroccan League standings last season.

Al Ain will play the third friendly match in the preparation program against the newly promoted Riyadi Kénitra to the second division, scheduled for August 5, before concluding its preparation with an anticipated summit match against Raja Casablanca, the Moroccan league champion last season, which will be held on the evening of Saturday, August 10.

Al Ain will return to the UAE on August 11 to continue training at Khalifa Bin Zayed Stadium, in preparation for the start of the new season on the 17th of the same month.