Action, role-playing and an adventure for fans of Lovecraft’s work among the proposals available to try and download.

We return from vacation, but we do not abandon our passion to continue enjoying video games. And if they are free, the better. This weekend there is not much offer to choose from, but the available proposals are titles to give a try. From the multiplayer action-shooter of a great saga to an RPG with very interesting ideas released not more than a year ago.

Type: Limited Time Trial

New opportunity to test Battlefield 2042. The latest shooter from EA and DICE has not found the great ovations of the past in the saga, but it is not without good virtues that many players will enthuse. If you want to find out if you are among those users, do not hesitate to download it with Xbox Live Gold.

Type: Download it and keep it forever!

After the barrage of gifts for Christmas, Epic Games Store returns to its weekly periodicity of offering a free game with Gods Will Fall. It is an interesting action RPG with roguelite elements that hit stores in 2021 inviting us to enter the twisted and dangerous lairs of the ancient gods.

Type: Limited Time Trial

Fight your way into the heart of the Imperium and fight for the survival of your loved ones in this role-playing video game in which players learn to outsmart their enemies by mastering a tactical turn-based combat system that places a special emphasis on interruptions and counterattacks.

Type: Limited Time Trial

With free game days this weekend on Xbox Live Gold there will be a chance to discover The Sinking City, an open-world investigation and adventure video game with an atmosphere and plot inspired by the work of the famous American writer HP Lovecraft. What better than to start the year with a little terror.

