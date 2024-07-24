On May 3rd, A businessman who was traveling in a pickup truck on a road in Chalco was intercepted by another vehicletriggering a series of events that today have Four former police officers from Edomex under investigation.

Carlos “N”, Miguel Angel “N”, Jose Carlos “N” and Anel Belem “N” are the former police officers arrested by the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico (FGJEM). Along with them, he was also arrested Leonardo Darinel “N”a civilian who allegedly collaborated in these illegal acts.

The FGJEM has indicated that the former police officers are being investigated for their possible involvement in the express kidnapping of the businessman, which occurred in May. Following their arrest, the officers were removed from their duties in the Investigative Police..

According to the investigation, the businessman was intercepted while driving his truck by a white Chevrolet Malibu. Four men got out of the vehicle and identified themselves as FGJEM agents.

The victim reported that these individuals threatened to accuse him of various crimes, such as drug dealing and weapons stockpiling.and they took him to the parking lot of the Chalco Justice Center. There, The businessman was allegedly tortured inside the Malibu and they demanded a considerable sum of money to release him and prevent his presentation before the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Anel Belem “N”, one of those arrested, was allegedly in charge of pressuring the businessman to hand over the money. Once he paid, he was released.

Following the businessman’s complaint, the Prosecutor’s Office began an investigation for express kidnapping. With the evidence gathered, an arrest warrant was requested and obtained on June 25 against those involved.

The FGJEM is continuing its investigations and is gathering more evidence to request arrest warrants against two additional people, one of whom is also a former police officer who was recently removed from his duties.