Four Emirati female students studying electrical engineering at Khalifa University of Science and Technology have successfully designed and built a two-seater, solar-powered sports car that can carry heavy loads. The car was tested on campus and has shown great success. The project was developed as part of their graduation program, with the four students collaborating technically on the project, each responsible for a specific aspect of the design and manufacturing process.

The students explained that they developed a sustainable energy system for a solar electric car that includes a solar panel containing solar cells, a battery and speed control units, noting that the main goal is to use solar energy in the electric car system to provide a sustainable energy source, as the solar electric car can carry a weight of up to 300 kg, including passengers and equipment, and contains a speed control mechanism, as the car’s speed reaches about 30 km per hour, and the car can be driven for more than an hour on a single charge.